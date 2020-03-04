How to make hand sanitizer at home

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)—Did you know that you can make hand sanitizer at home with things you may already have?

All you need is Aloe Vera gel, that’s the stuff you rub on your sunburn, some rubbing alcohol, 91% or higher, a measuring cup, a wire whisk and a couple of travel bottles.

At 91% alcohol you will need about 3/4 of a cup. Then you add a 1/4 cup of the Aloe Vera and mix well with a whisk. Then just pour the mixture into a travel bottle. The mixture will be a liquid so be prepared for it to pour freely.

You should have enough homemade hand sanitizer for two bottles.

The CDC says the best way to not spread germs is to use soap and water to wash your hands. If you use a hand sanitizer, make sure it has at lest 60% alcohol in it.

The CDC advises to read the label on the back of your hand sanitizer so you use the right amount. They also say the more the better, and to make sure you rub it all over your hands and to keep rubbing till it has dried.

For more formation about the science of hand washing you can go to the CDC website.

