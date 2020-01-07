How to keep yourself and others free from the flu

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Flu season is ramping up in N.Y., but the number of flu cases in and around the Capital District remains low as of last Thursday, according to the NYS Health Connector.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says the best way to avoid the flu is to get vaccinated. In addition to getting the vaccine, people can also take the following precautions:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you’re sick.

Keep hands clean through good hand washing or the use of hand sanitizers. There is a right way to wash hands. Directions can be found on the CDC website.

Prevent other people from getting sick by covering coughs and sneezes. If a tissue is unavailable, coughing into the upper sleeve of your shirt. More health-conscious coughing and sneezing tips can be found here.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Disinfect surfaces at home or work that are touched frequently.

If you are caring for someone with the flu the CDC recommends that people: