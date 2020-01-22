How to keep your pets warm this winter

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When temperatures drop during the winter months, it’s time to take extra precautions to make sure the littlest members of your family, stay warm.

According to Allstate Insurance Company, here’s what you can do to help your furry family members brave the cold and be safe all winter.

“Bad Hair Day”

Rethink giving your long-haired pets a haircut during the winter. Instead, consider just giving them a trim rather than shaving it off. Their fur helps keep them insulated when temperatures are low. For short-haired cuties, consider purchasing a sweater or vest to help keep them warm.

Protect the digits!

Salt and other de-icing chemicals can be harmful to your pet, so before taking them outside consider applying petroleum jelly or paw-protectant on their paw pads to help prevent any redness and irritation, as recommended by the ASPCA. Winter boots are both cute and efficient this time of the year.

“Who Let the Dogs Out?”

When temperatures are dangerously low, consider limiting their time outdoors. Like humans, animals are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).

Emergencies happen. Be prepared.

When preparing an emergency and storm kit for your family, remember to include provisions for your pets. AVMA suggest you have “enough food, water and medicine (including any prescription medications as well as heartworm and flea/tick preventives) on hand to get through at least five days.”