How to keep your home safe from chimney fires

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— Fire investigators have determined that Rachael Ray’s house fire in Lake Luzerne began in the chimney.

Jamie Wallace owner of Chimney Heroes in Ballston Spa said it is very important to make sure your chimney or fireplace is inspected every year to help prevent unwanted fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.

He said during an inspection, a chimney camera will be able to detect items such as debris, birds, and even rain which can be very problematic.

Wallace said it’s also important to make sure any wood that is going into a chimney or fireplace is dry and seasoned.

“Really get it inspected annually, swept if needed, make sure it’s protected from water and get it scoped and scanned because chimneys change like children grow,” explained Wallace. “They change year to year, so it’s good to make sure that all of that dangerous gas is escaping and not being trapped somewhere.”