How to identify your child’s learning style

FILE – In this Nov. 26, 2018, file photo, Odalys Tebalan works on an assignment at Fairview Elementary in Carthage, Mo. Millions of children are suddenly learning at home everything from reading and multiplication to literature and calculus as a result of school closures prompted by the global coronavirus pandemic. Many parents are trying to guide their children through assignments, but many face the challenge of English comprehension. (Roger Nomer/The Joplin Globe via AP, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Kids have different learning styles, and knowing what a child’s learning style or styles are can be useful whether they are at home, in school, or a combination of both in September. Understanding a child’s learning style can help parents and caregivers bring out their children’s strengths and how to challenge them in beneficial ways.

How many learning styles there are depends on the source but most agree there are four: visual, auditory, tactile, and kinesthetic.

Children usually favor a particular style of learning but will use a combination of styles. Their preferred style can also change or evolve with time. “While children use all of their senses to take in information, they have preferences in how they learn best. In order to help students learn, teachers and parents should teach to as many of these preferences as possible,” says Inlyinsights.org.

“Learning styles is a term that refers to different ways in which we learn, process, and retain information. All young children learn through meaningful hands-on experiences—through touching, doing, and moving. And children also learn through seeing and hearing. As you observe your child, you will begin to identify strengths and preferences that tell you something about your child’s preferred learning style,” according to Abilitypath.org.

The best way to learn about your child’s learning style is to observe what he or she is doing. Actions, interests, and preferences will provide information about how he or she is processing information. If your child has developmental delays, you may find that you often focus on what your child isn’t yet doing. Instead, try to focus on his strengths and favorite activities. All children, even the most challenged, have interests and preferences. Identifying these helps increase a child’s motivation for learning. Abilitypath.org

Learning styles

Visual or spatial learners observe. They look for pictures, diagrams, and written instructions says Rasmussen College. They also look at body language, facial expressions and may be disrupted by movement, according to Abilitypath.org.

Auditory learners like to talk or have discussions about ideas or concepts and will be distracted by noises, according to Rasmussen College. They also prefer lectures or speeches and respond well to verbal commands, says Abilitypathy.org.

Children who learn best through touch or experience are kinesthetic or tactile learners. Abilitypath.org says these children prefer hands-on learning and may have difficulty sitting still for long period of time.

There are websites that offer quizzes in order to find out what learning style children are more geared toward at Scholastic.com and Educationplanner.org.

LATEST STORIES