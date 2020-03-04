How to help families impacted by Middle Tennessee tornadoes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As first responders work to understand the scope of the damage in Middle Tennessee caused by deadly tornadoes, help from all over the state is heading that way.
More: Tornados hit Tennessee, killing at least 19 people.
American Red Cross of Tennessee:
The Red Cross is deploying volunteers to help in recovery efforts. Officials say their first priority is providing shelter and support to impacted families. The Red Cross is not accepting donated goods.
- If you would like to donate blood, you can find blood drives near you by clicking here.
- To sign up and become a trained volunteer, fill out an application here.
- If you would like to make a monetary donation helping with tornado recovery efforts, you can give to the Red Cross by clicking here.
“Our main priority is sheltering. I know that there’s a lot going on but making sure people are safe and getting anyone affected back to recovery mode,” said Sharon Hudson, Executive Director for American Red Cross of East Tennessee.
More than 12 trained Red Cross volunteers are deploying to Davidson County, Mount Juliet, Lebanon, and Nashville.
Knoxville Pays It Forward:
Knoxville Pays It Forward is collecting donations and taking a truck of supplies to Middle Tennessee over the next 48-hours. You can donate the following items:
- Cases of water
- Hygiene products
- Feminine hygiene products
- Diapers and wipes
- Adult diapers and bed pads
- Ensure meal replacement shakes
- Baby formula
- Cleaning supplies and laundry detergent
- New underwear
- Garbage bags
- Flashlights and batteries
- Pillows and blankets
- Plastic totes
- Plastic tarps
Tornado supplies can be dropped off at Midsouth Truck and Equipment located at 5400 Rutledge Pike in Knoxville, Admiral Title, Inc. located at 8517 Kingston Pike in Knoxville or Nurse Debbie’s Health and Wellness located at 2319 W Emory Road in Powell.
“We are Knoxville, Tennessee volunteers and they don’t call us volunteers for nothing. So, it’s up to us to step up as a community and help our local Tennesseans,” said Kim Cantrell, Executive Director of KPIF.
If you would like to make a financial donation to help with Knoxville Pays It Forward tornado relief, you can click here.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center:
In Knoxville, officials with MEDIC Regional Blood Center say they have sent a limited supply of products to middle Tennessee and they’re assisting those blood centers.
If you would like to help, you can donate blood and keep the inventory of supplies high just in case more is needed in middle Tennessee.
Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee:
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund supporting impacted communities and nonprofits helping families address their ongoing needs.
- If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can give by clicking here.
Community Resource Center:
For those wanting to donate items, please visit the Community Resource Center at 218 Omohundro Place Nashville, TN 37210 or call them at 615-291-6688. No clothing will be accepted.
- If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can give by clicking here.
Hands on Nashville:
Hands On Nashville is working closely with the City of Nashville and the Office of Emergency Management to ensure all of the available resources are in place to help our community.
- To sign up and volunteer in cleanup projects, fill out an application here.
(We are continuing to update ways to help.)
