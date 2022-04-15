ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Allergy season is upon us. If you’re feeling the effects, you’re not alone. Albany made the list of top ten allergy capitals in the U.S. The ranking is a result of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s (AAFA) 2022 Allergy Capitals™ report.

News10’s Ryan Peterson sat down for a conversation with Dr. Nora Perkins from Albany ENT to discuss why Albany ranks so high on the list, ways you can identify the difference between allergies and other types of illness, and the best way to find relief for your symptoms.

Dr. Perkins says allergy season in Albany starts in early March and lasts through October. Many people will feel the side effects from tree pollen until about May or June, before the grass pollen sets in, and eventually the weed pollen will pop up in the late summer and early fall.

Many allergy symptoms can mimic upper respiratory infections. However, Dr. Perkins says there is one distinct difference – allergies will never present a fever.

“Typical allergy symptoms include: itching, sneezing, runny nose, runny eyes, sometimes people get headaches, fatigue, things that can really mimic upper respiratory symptoms.” Dr. Perkins goes on the say, “So, if you have a fever then that’s definitely more suggestive of a viral infection, an upper respiratory infection and certainly worth testing for COVID or other viral infections.”

If you’ve never had allergies before, Dr. Perkins says it’s normal for adults to develop allergies later in life but it can take a few seasons and different symptoms before you realize what is happening.

If you’re finding relief over-the-counter, keep doing what you’re doing, but if you want a better idea of what you’re allergic to, Dr. Perkins says it’s a good idea to go to an Allergist. Finding out what you’re allergic to can help you create a better treatment plan.