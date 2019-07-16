How to help local pets in need on Amazon Prime Day

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amazon’s Prime Day sales continue Tuesday and if you’ve been waiting to get in on the deals here is your chance to save some money and help out a local animal shelter at the same time.

The Saratoga County Animal Shelter, located in Ballston Spa, posted on Facebook Tuesday alerting its followers that several of the items on its Amazon Wish List are now on sale. The shelter says it is in particular need of 6 foot dog leashes and metal slow feeder dog dishes. Other items on the list range from cat and dog food and treats, to beds, toys, and Sharpies.

Users can buy the specially selected items on the Wish List and have it sent directly to the animal shelter as a donation.

It's Prime Day on Amazon!!! Amazon has plenty of amazing deals going on until the end of the day. Some of our Amazon… Posted by Saratoga County Animal Shelter on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Amazon shoppers can also donate to the Friends of Saratoga County Animal Shelter through Amazon Smile. While using Amazon Smile, a portion of each purchase site-wide is donated to your selected foundation.

Check out the Saratoga County Animal Shelter’s Amazon Wish List here: https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/3VV3MFYIBX0FS/ref=cm_wl_huc_view?fbclid=IwAR2nliqpsMgxPQ78rFXcYAadrlnWC4UJ3s7wWqdiE6O4Rq08N09SjYEGL0w