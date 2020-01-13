How to cut down on rainy day accidents

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Daylight hours are shorter, the weather can be on the severe side, that’s just what we expect with winter driving.

When that rain does comes down and the snow falls, you put our wipers on. But that’s not all you are required to do. State law also says you must turn on your lights, “as a result of rain, sleet, snow, hail or other unfavorable atmospheric condition.” (Section 375.2 New York Consolidated Laws) If you don’t, you run the risk of getting pulled over and issued a ticket.

Trooper Kerra Burns 14 year veteran says that The fine for not having your head lights on can be up to $150.

You must turn on your headlights. Daytime running lights don’t count, because they do not included the red taillights.

New York State Police Trooper Kerra Burns says it’s really about safety and making sure that you are visible on the roadway, when there is driving rain or if conditions impede your visibility for more then 1,000 feet.

If the weather is severe the NYSP general won’t pull you over for not having your headlights on, for safety reasons.