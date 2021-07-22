How to combat post-pandemic burnout

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)—With the stress caused by short staffing, a return to the office, or the lack of boundaries that come with working from home, a local psychiatrist says he’s seeing more cases of burnout. These are the warning signs:

“You just wake up and you’re not refreshed and you’re not enthusiastic or energized about your day. You’re just tired. The second is a sense of cynicism and bitterness that starts to creep in. Every day is a grind, every day is a treadmill, and there’s no end in sight. Then the third is you start to feel like you’re losing effectiveness at work and you can actually start to become less and less effective at work,” said Dr. Manual Astruc, founder of Your Next Act, a group coaching company for entrepreneurs.

He says burnout is classified as an occupational syndrome and is marked by prolonged stress. Overcoming it doesn’t necessarily require a career change, but something has to change. He recommends starting with your lifestyle. Adopt a sleep routine and be sure you’re getting at least 7 hours per night, clean up your diet, and be sure to make time for yourself.

“Make sure that you’re focusing and intentionally really aware that you have at least an hour a day when you’re doing things that are enjoyable and that, in and of itself, is often enough to start to pull you out of a burnout,” he said.

Dr. Astruc recommends starting each day by practicing gratitude. Write down a few simple things you’re thankful for first thing in the morning. It can be as simple as, “the smell of coffee in the morning.” You’ll find yourself actively searching for positive signs through the day and it can shift your mindset.