ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of National Cheese Day on June 4, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Meteorologist Jill Szwed teamed up with an old friend to learn how to build a cheese board for summer. Amsterdam resident Brie Iannotti is the owner of The CharcuteBrie, a small business that creates custom cheese boards that appeal to both the eyes and taste buds.

In 2021, the duo first met Iannotti when they got a “Charcuterie 101” lesson. When beginning a board, she likes to start with 3 different types of cheeses and 3 different types of meat. As you become more experienced she says, you can start to include more varieties of cheese beyond 3 types. Fruit, veggies, olives or pickles, crackers and nut mix are good additions to follow. She likes to end a board with a sweet treat sprinkled throughout.

If you want to order one of The CharcuteBrie’s custom cheese boards for your next event, you can email Brie at thecharcutebrie@gmail.com or visit her Facebook!