How to avoid the new thruway toll hike

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — For the first time in a decade, the New York State Thruway is raising tolls. Drivers could see a 30% increase unless…

You have an E-Z Pass. Tolls for those with one will remain the same.

Drivers without an E-Z Pass will receive a bill in the mail about once a month, after an automated camera takes a photo of their license plate. The bill also comes with an additional $2 surcharge.

So to avoid paying extra on I-90, you can get an E-Z Pass by clicking here.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report