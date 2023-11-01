ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Starting November 1, applications are being accepted for the Home Energy Assistance Program, known as HEAP.

Low and middle income households can receive up to $976 dollars in heating assistance if they meet certain qualifications.

“You have to have a bill, and it’s also based on household income and size, as well as the type of fuel people use would determine the benefit,” explained Barbara Guinn, Acting Commissioner for the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

HEAP also has a repair and replacement program for eligible homeowners.

“If they have heating equipment that is either unsafe or not operating, they can also receive help through the HEAP program to repair or replace that equipment,” said Guinn.

New Yorkers are encouraged to apply online through the New York State’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website or their county’s department of social services.

https://otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/

Kari Kelly, a consumer advocate for National Grid, said there are other ways people can lower their heating bills.

“We have our energy affordability program, also known as EAP, which is a monthly bill discount for customers that qualify. If we received a HEAP payment on their account, they are already automatically enrolled, but there is a number of different qualifiers that would make them eligible,” said Kelly.

Other qualifying programs for this include Medicaid, SNAP, and Federal Public Housing Assistance. National Grid also has the Hope and Warmth Energy Fund, which is a grant of $200 for low to moderate income households.

“Maybe if you didn’t qualify for HEAP, this grant is available for you,” explained Kelly. “Just some criteria for eligibility is you have to have a heating account with us and have an arrears of $200 or more to apply.”