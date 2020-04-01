How one local Supermarket is dealing with the coronavirus

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Todd Bullen VP of Retail Operations for Hannaford Supermarkets wanted to thank his associates and customers Wednesday. Bullen says this has been an extraordinary event and says he is amazed at how everyone has come together to deal with it.
One weapon Hannafords is using to fight the spread of COVID-19 is plexiglass shields at checkout. They have also limited contact at checkout with the use of plastic bowl for handling cash and other items.
The deli, seafood and meat counters no longer offer counter service, but they provide ready package items.
Employees wear gloves as they restock and have made modifications to deliveries from their vendor.
On the floor are decals so you know where to stand in line for social distancing.
Bullen says they are even looking at making aisles oneway, but he says since most Hannaford stores have a unique layout so it is a challenge.
