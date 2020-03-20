How one local business is adjusting to the coronavirus

RHINEBECK, N.Y.(NEWS10)–Jeremy Monaco, owner of Rhinebeck Bagels, has had to make some changes at his restaurant over the last week with Governor Andrew Cuomo making dine-in unavailable at restaurants.

The tables that normally are full with breakfast and lunch crowds are now empty. Monaco says he has lost half his business at this point.

Empty tables at Rhinebeck Bagels

Delivery is still available but limited to orders that are over $15. Orders can be made online or over the phone.

Like most business Rhinebeck Bagels is open for take-out but now they have a delivery service.

Monaco is hoping that business will be good over the weekend. He hopes that by Sunday he will know if he should place an order for more food, something he has not done yet.

D takes orders over the phone and will even run it out to the curb so customers don’t have to come inside.

He and his employees like D, make sure to limit contact as much as possible with customers, even doing curbside pick up.

LATEST STORIES: