How much will Americans spend to host Thanksgiving this year? Most likely, it will be more than last year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NEWS10) – Thanksgiving will look a lot different this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and many are spending more usual to celebrate the holiday. It was found that Americans will spend an average of $475 hosting Thanksgiving, 53% more than in 2019. 

LendingTree surveyed over 2,000 Americans to understand how they plan to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. If they’re hosting the get-together, how much it’ll cost, how many guests they’re expecting, and if they have any concerns about celebrating the holiday during the pandemic.

Here’s a breakdown of what they found:

  • Americans will spend an average of $475 hosting Thanksgiving, up 53% from 2019, including drink, food and décor. Nearly a quarter of hosts are spending more money to make up for holidays that weren’t celebrated due to the coronavirus pandemic. Millennials expect to spend the most of any generation ($556.46), while baby boomers expect to spend the least ($173.83).
  • 41% of Americans plan to host guests on Thanksgiving, up from 33% in 2019. Hosts expect to serve dinner for 9 guests (including members of their own household), down from 10 last year.
  • About 2 in 5 hosts said hosting Thanksgiving is a financial strain. Most hosts (57%) do not expect guests to help cover costs, and 38% will borrow money to cover Thanksgiving expenses.
  • Many hosts (42%) worry about heated conversations at the dinner table. 22% are nervous about a political debate, and 15% are concerned their guests will argue about the coronavirus pandemic.

