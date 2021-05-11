How much states and counties get from $350B COVID relief program

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden pauses after signing an executive order relating to U.S. supply chains, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Biden is preparing to sign an executive order to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal contractors. Administration officials say it will provide a pay bump to hundreds of thousands. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (KTVX) — Details on President Joe Biden’s gigantic $1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic rescue plan have been released by the White House, giving an idea of where more than $350 billion in state and local fiscal recovery funds is heading.

On a national scale, California led the way with a total funding amount of over $27 billion, followed by Texas with over $15 billion and New York with $12 billion:

State Allocation Alabama $356,382,822 Alaska $43,189,176 Arizona $226,731,767 Arkansas $216,225,138 California $1,218,261,277 Colorado $265,396,436 Connecticut $202,744,874 Delaware $90,583,517 District of Columbia $0 Florida $1,416,425,123 Georgia $861,827,586 Hawaii $46,191,175 Idaho $107,940,808 Illinois $742,179,391 Indiana $432,551,280 Iowa $221,737,821 Kansas $167,352,563 Kentucky $324,203,207 Louisiana $315,493,318 Maine $119,223,764 Maryland $528,963,161 Massachusetts $385,056,772 Michigan $644,291,475 Minnesota $376,932,399 Mississippi $268,046,958 Missouri $450,143,657 Montana $86,377,829 Nebraska $111,189,720 Nevada $150,738,524 New Hampshire $112,208,773 New Jersey $578,121,375 New Mexico $126,089,079 New York $774,248,894 North Carolina $705,384,207 North Dakota $53,174,975 Ohio $843,726,939 Oklahoma $238,432,979 Oregon $248,351,580 Pennsylvania $983,008,128 Rhode Island $58,146,731 South Carolina $435,125,080 South Dakota $65,246,504 Tennessee $438,055,590 Texas $1,386,117,819 Utah $186,820,600 Vermont $58,788,245 Virginia $633,753,549 Washington $442,823,871 West Virginia $162,490,814 Wisconsin $411,577,691 Wyoming $47,790,929 American Samoa $5,071,819 Guam $17,599,913 Norther Mariana Islands $5,447,789 Puerto Rico $124,849,699 Virgin Islands $11,164,890 Total $19,530,000,000

Check out county-by-county breakdowns for New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts:

State County Amount Massachusetts Barnstable $41,370,811 Massachusetts Berkshire $24,268,907 Massachusetts Bristol $109,786,776 Massachusetts Dukes $3,366,538 Massachusetts Essex $153,260,605 Massachusetts Franklin $13,631,642 Massachusetts Hampden $90,587,294 Massachusetts Hampshire $31,239,342 Massachusetts Middlesex $313,053,637 Massachusetts Nantucket $2,214,122 Massachusetts Norfolk $137,282,758 Massachusetts Plymouth $101,237,378 Massachusetts Suffolk $156,149,511 Massachusetts Worcester $161,338,586 New York Albany $59,340,959 New York Allegany $8,952,636 New York Bronx $275,470,084 New York Broome $37,000,061 New York Cattaraugus $14,784,835 New York Cayuga $14,873,990 New York Chautauqua $24,649,420 New York Chemung $16,210,350 New York Chenango $9,169,406 New York Clinton $15,633,268 New York Columbia $11,549,602 New York Cortland $9,242,051 New York Delaware $8,572,706 New York Dutchess $57,148,397 New York Erie $178,447,094 New York Essex $7,164,479 New York Franklin $9,716,187 New York Fulton $10,369,022 New York Genesee $11,125,969 New York Greene $9,165,716 New York Hamilton $857,756 New York Herkimer $11,910,497 New York Jefferson $21,333,967 New York Kings $497,231,149 New York Lewis $5,107,690 New York Livingston $12,220,307 New York Madison $13,779,458 New York Manhattan $316,357,047 New York Monroe $144,080,127 New York Montgomery $9,560,602 New York Nassau $385,003,440 New York Niagara $40,650,381 New York Oneida $44,416,661 New York Onondaga $89,452,165 New York Ontario $21,322,895 New York Orange $74,770,082 New York Orleans $7,837,903 New York Oswego $22,749,964 New York Otsego $11,555,818 New York Putnam $19,097,507 New York Queens $437,785,496 New York Rensselaer $30,828,334 New York Richmond $92,485,196 New York Rockland $63,280,694 New York Saratoga $44,648,193 New York Schenectady $30,165,010 New York Schoharie $6,021,192 New York Schuyler $3,458,801 New York Seneca $6,607,209 New York St. Lawrence $20,927,232 New York Steuben $18,526,253 New York Suffolk $286,812,434 New York Sullivan $14,651,782 New York Tioga $9,362,868 New York Tompkins $19,847,267 New York Ulster $34,491,474 New York Warren $12,420,372 New York Washington $11,888,160 New York Wayne $17,465,517 New York Westchester $187,926,698 New York Wyoming $7,742,143 New York Yates $4,839,058 Vermont Addison $7,143,501 Vermont Bennington $6,889,632 Vermont Caledonia $5,825,789 Vermont Chittenden $31,811,180 Vermont Essex $1,197,091 Vermont Franklin $9,595,759 Vermont Grand Isle $1,405,314 Vermont Lamoille $4,926,271 Vermont Orange $5,611,932 Vermont Orleans $5,251,620 Vermont Rutland $11,302,920 Vermont Washington $11,345,264 Vermont Windham $8,201,129 Vermont Windsor $10,695,148

Administration officials said payments could begin to go out in the coming days to eligible governments, allowing state, local, territorial and tribal officials to offset the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Guidance from the Treasury Department listed broad categories for spending the money. State and local governments can use the money for public health expenses. They can also offset harm from the downturn to workers, small businesses, and affected industries. Money can replace lost public sector revenues. Essential workers can qualify for premium pay, and investments can be made in water, sewer, and broadband internet.

But Treasury has also placed restrictions. Officials said the funds should not be used by state and local governments to cut taxes, pay down debt or bolster reserve funds.

“Some critics said we didn’t need the American Rescue Plan — that this economy would just heal itself,” Biden says. “Today’s report just underscores, in my view, how vital the actions we’re taking are…we’re still digging out of an economic collapse.”