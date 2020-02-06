How much does the average American plan to spend on Valentine’s Day? Survey says…

(NEWS10) — A new survey conducted by CompareCards, expects the average American to spend $142 on their significant other for Valentine’s Day, with their significant other expected to spend less in return.

Over 1,000 Americans were surveyed about their feelings on Valentine’s Day spending, as well as expectations and additional ways that money plays a role in romantic relationships. The results concluded that most find overspending unnecessary and not the best way to win over a significant other.

Some key findings included:

The average American expects to spend $142 on their significant other this Valentine’s Day. In return, they think their partner will spend less ($119.20). On average, the maximum amount respondents felt their partners should spend was $201.20. Men will spend – and expect – more. The average man will spend $248.90 on his loved one, while women will spend just $57. On the other hand, men think their partner will spend $189, while women said their beau will spend $63.90.

In return, they think their partner will spend less ($119.20). 31% of Americans would be “turned off” if their partner spent too much on Valentine’s Day.

1 in 10 Americans have gone into debt because of Valentine’s Day spending.

More than 1 in 4 Americans have gone into debt while pursuing a romantic relationship.

Millennials have more dating debt than all other generations.

23% of millennials have broken off a relationship because of debt.

Courtesy of CompareCards survey

For a full survey report, click here.

LATEST STORIES: