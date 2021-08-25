How many people in the Capital Region applied for emergency rental assistance?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Yorkers could begin applying for the $2.7 billion in funding set aside for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to help people behind on their rent for reasons connected to COVID starting June 1.

By the end of July, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) reported more than 150,000 New Yorkers had applied to the ERAP. The most recent application information available on the OTDA’s website says that, as of August 13, there have been 165,460 applications received for the ERAP to pay for previous rent.

How many applications were from Capital Region residents? Approximately 3.62% (5,991) of those are for counties in the local area. A further breakdown of county information shows that Albany County had the most residents apply for help paying back rent (2,239), followed by Schenectady (980).

ERAP applicants by county

County Rent arrears applications (as of August 13) Albany 2,239 Columbia 153 Fulton 163 Greene 158 Montgomery 237 Rensselaer 863 Saratoga 680 Schenectady 980 Schoharie 82 Warren 180 Washington 256 Total 5,991 NYS OTDA

The state announced the application process would be streamlined with rules regarding documentation relaxed to further help New Yorkers. On July 26, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state planned to help the OTDA approve applications and that funds would be distributed by August 31. Throughout her first day in office on Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul repeatedly stressed that rent relief is one of her top three priorities.

The ERAP will continue taking applications until all the funds have been disbursed. Applications can be submitted on the OTDA website.