(NEWS10) – The USDA released a guide on how long you need to cook your turkey in the oven.

Use the approximate roasting times to help determine how long your turkey will need to cook for in the oven.

After you’re done eating, the turkey should be put in the refrigerator two hours after it’s been taken out of the oven. The turkey should be used within four days or placed in the freezer.

Click here for more information and tips on other cooking methods.