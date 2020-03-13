Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo announces first death in NY related to coronavirus

How local nursing homes are protecting patients and workers from Coronavirus

News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Coronavirus has hit the elderly particularly hard. A majority of the deaths in the United States were at one nursing home in Washington State.

New York nursing home advocates are working hard to make sure loved ones at nursing homes are being shielded from the virus while workers remain safe.

News10’s Lydia Kulbida spoke with Stephen Hanse, President and CEO of New York Health Facilities Association and Lisa Volk, Director of Clinical and Quality Services about nursing homes during the Coronavirus pandemic.

