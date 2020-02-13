How far would you go to find love? One man willing to pay $25,000 to find ‘the one’

KANSAS CITY, MO (NEWS10) — One Kansas City man is willing to pay $25,000 to someone who can help him find the perfect woman as well as donate $25,000 to help animals.

47-year-old Jeff Gerbhart is a Kansas City native who has tried the dating scene and dating apps that he found were not for him.

He is a successful professional who is looking to find “the one.” He says that with all of the time and frustration of traditional dating in the past, he is willing to put a dollar amount on someone who is willing to help him find the perfect one.

Gerbhart’s plan is to offer money to entice people, then have them answer a survey with general questions as well as other more personal questions. He will then dwindle down the number of applicants in the hopes of finding the perfect one for him.

He has put an application out online. Here is a link to the application.

LATEST STORIES: