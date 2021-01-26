How EMS personnel stay safe amid the pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Some professions are unable to follow COVID-19 protocols, such as social distancing, simply by their nature. This includes EMS personnel, those in ambulances who are there to keep us safe! NEWS10’s Elmira sister station spoke with Erway Ambulance Services to find out how they are handling the pandemic from front lines every day, while being unable to safely social distance.

“I feel completely safe. We wear N-95’s and safety glasses that prevent any particulates to get to our eyes with every single patient encounter. Now if there is a patient where we have a strong suspicion has COVID or that we know has COVID, then we go a little more in-depth. That is when we put on the gowns and the other protective equipment,” said paramedic Richard Kimball.

Kimball went on to say how they have a machine that will sanitize their ambulances that is specifically designed to kill viral infections on the surfaces.