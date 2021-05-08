How do I cure a hangover?

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (WOWK) — A hangover is an unpleasant result of drinking more than your body can handle. If you spent the night out and woke up experiencing diarrhea, fatigue, headache, nausea, and/or shaking, you may just have one. And bartenders have a few ideas on the best ways to get through it.

Ashley Skeen, a bartender with Summit Beer Station in Huntington, West Virginia, said “before you go to bed the night after you’ve had a few, drink a lot of water, [and] take some Advil. When you wake up, wash, rinse, repeat. Water. Advil.”

Rachel Cooper, a barback for Summit Beer Station, had similar advice, but she also said, “A lot of people do Pedialyte and then get something greasy like French fries. That’s usually the way to go.”

Although there’s no cure for a hangover, a recently updated study by Harvard Health listed a few ways to reduce the symptoms.

Listed in the study are remedies that include drinking fluids, increasing your carbohydrate intake, drinking coffee or tea, and consuming B vitamins and zinc.

The study also suggests pain relievers, but not Tylenol.

Robert Sears, a Kentucky resident who spoke with WOWK, agreed. “Tylenol damages your liver and so does alcohol, and the two together are dangerous,” he said.

Another remedy cited by the study was called “hair of the dog,” which is drinking to ease hangover symptoms.

Dr. Robert Swift, a researcher at the Providence Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Rhode Island, was cited in the study, saying he doesn’t advise this.

“The hair of the dog just perpetuates a cycle,” he said. “It doesn’t allow you to recover.”