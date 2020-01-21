How apple cider vinegar helped local woman shed pounds

Breaking News
(Loving Living Local) – Chanell Sykes shares how her apple cider vinegar recipe helped her shed pounds without the bitter taste.

Coco’s Little Waist Drink:

  • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp Stevia
  • 1 squirt of MiO (Blackberry Cherry is best)
  • 6-8 oz water
  • ice

