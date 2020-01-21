How apple cider vinegar helped local woman shed pounds

(KTAL/KMSS) – January 21 is National Squirrel Appreciation Day, created by a wildlife rehabilitator in hopes of fostering appreciation and a better understanding of the bushy-tailed rodents.

According to National Today, Christy Hargrove created the day in 2001 to encourage kinder attitudes toward squirrels, whether it's by setting out food and water for them or learning something new about the critters some might think are cute, but others consider pests.