COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Housing Authority voted Monday night to sell the Saratoga Sites Public Housing Complex to the city of Cohoes. The other potential buyer was Norlite, which owns a manufacturing facility next door.

Norlite has been criticized for polluting the surrounding area, and neighbors were opposed to selling the land to the company.

The city’s cost to purchase the property would be about $35,000. Demolition would be around $600,000. It’s unclear exactly how the city will use the property once the sale is finalized.