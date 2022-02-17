TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the Troy Housing Authority Board of Commissioners (THA) voted on a $100 incentive to encourage employees to receive a full Covid-19 vaccination series or booster shot by November 1, 2022. Officials said since the beginning of the pandemic, THA has been closely working to keep staff and residents safe and healthy.

During the THA special meeting, officials set the deadline that will allow for employees to begin a vaccine series and complete it in time, while also encouraging staff to get their boosters as soon as possible. THA said employees will have to provide proof of a full Covid-19 vaccination series or booster in order to qualify for incentive.

The THA continues to provide residents and staff with readily available masks, sanitizers, and vaccine clinics through the assistance of St. Peter’s Health Partners, the Rensselaer County Department of Health, and local pharmacies. Most recently on February 11, Marra’s Pharmacy provided 34 vaccinations to assist individuals at Kennedy Towers they said.