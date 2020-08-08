House targeted in Cohoes shooting

COHOES, N.Y. (WTEN) – Police in Cohoes were on the scene Saturday afternoon, after shots were fired into a single family home where a 13-year-old boy was present.

When officers responded, the teenager was the only person in the home on Manor Avenue near the intersection of Berkley Avenue, though preliminary investigations suggest he was not the intended target. At this time the police believe the house was targeted intentionally and the public is not at risk.

Police say a black male who is approximately six feet tall, in his early 20’s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and white shorts, with a black and white bandana partially covering his face, was seen running south on Berkley Avenue after the shots were fired.

The investigation is currently ongoing and we will update this story as information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cohoes Detectives Bureau at (518) 233-2146 or the confidential tip line at (518) 233-2161.

