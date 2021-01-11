House ‘probably a total loss’ after Berne fire

EAST BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A house in East Berne is “probably a total loss” after a fire which started in the bedroom ripped through the building. Firefighters from multiple crews battled the blaze, which broke out on Sunday afternoon.

District Chief Jason Smith says the entire front of the house was fully involved when crews arrived on scene. The icy conditions and the building’s double roof posed a challenge to the firefighters, as they struggled to get the blaze under control.

Smith believes the house may be a total loss, but investigators will confirm if anything can be salvaged on Monday.

Westerlo, Altimont, New Salem and Onesquethaw fire departments were amongst those who assisted in putting the fire down.

No injuries have been reported, but two people were displaced by the fire. The two residents are currently receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.