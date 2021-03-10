House passes American Rescue Plan; local municipalities await guidance on spending funds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– At this point, while many local towns, cities, and counties know how much money they are likely to receive from the $1.9 Trillion American Rescue Plan, what they don’t know yet is how exactly they can spend it. However given the financial strain this pandemic has caused, many say any money is welcomed.



Warren county is expected to get roughly $12.4 million from the federal government thanks to the American Rescue Plan. When it comes to the county’s own plan on how to spend the money, they are awaiting clear directives, but there are some ideas in mind.

“We believe it can be used to be reimbursed for a lot of COVID related expenses, but obviously $12 million dollars— we haven’t spent that much money on COVID in a small county like this. So there will be some money to be used for other purposes, we don’t know exactly for what, is it for infrastructure? That would be great as well,” explained Don Lehman, Warren County Director of Public Affairs.

In North Greenbush, the town supervisor said he’s expecting approximately $1.3 million dollars.

“One of our main projects that we are looking at doing is putting in a satellite ambulance station in the Defreestville area,” said Joseph Bott, North Greenbush Town Supervisor. “We’ve been looking at doing that to improve our response times. And we are hopeful that’s one of the areas we can use some of that money for.”

Counties and municipalities aren’t the only ones looking forward for this funding. According to the New York State Restaurant Association, this legislation will include $28.6 billion that will be going to the United States restaurant industry as a whole.



“We believe this is really gonna help make up for all of that lost revenue over the last year in addition to the PPP program, so we are very excited that this is going to help a lot of restaurants that may have not had previously been able to receive funding from the federal government and we think this is a great first step,” stated Melissa Fleischut, President and CEO of NYSRA.

As more details are released in the coming days, the New York State Restaurant Association plans on helping restaurant owners apply for this federal funding.