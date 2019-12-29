House fire in Pittsfield displaces multiple residents

PITTSFIELD, MA (NEWS10) — Crews battled a house fire that broke out at around 11:30 Sunday morning.

The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to 48 Spring Street to reports of flames coming from a second story window.

Once on scene, crews were able to control the blaze eventually putting it out a short time later. The home was ventilated and crews went in making sure there were no residents left inside.

Officials report that one dog and eight cats were saved. No injuries were reported.

The residents, including four adults and three children, are reportedly being assisted by the Red Cross while they are temporarily displaced.

Officials say a possible cause for the fire could have been related to an appliance and or an electrical malfunction in the home.