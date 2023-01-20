NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire in Niskayuna is under investigation.

Several crews responded to a house fire on Gasner Ave at 6:45 a.m. News10 was on the scene for part of their investigation, firefighters were covering up the scene with tarp.

The Niskayuna Fire Chief was unable to confirm if there were any injuries as of 11:30 a.m.

“Upon our arrival the house was fully involved, very significant damage to the house, the cause of the fire is currently under investigation,” Chief David Kingsland said.

