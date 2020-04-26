House fire breaks out in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A house fire broke out early Sunday morning at 109 Bruce Street in Schenectady.

Fire officials on scene say they received multiple calls around 6 a.m. for visible smoke and flames coming from the building. When firefighters arrived on scene, the Schenectady Fire Chief says heavy smoke and flames were coming from the building.

According to the fire chief, within three to four minutes the roof was structurally unsound due to the fire and began to collapse.

The Chief says four people were in the home at the time the fire broke out, but all four were reportedly able to make it out of the home. Three of them were taken to local area hospitals while a fourth was reportedly taken to a hospital in Syracuse. All four are said to be in critical condition at this time.

The Schenectady Fire Chief says a dog was also in the home at the time and it is unknown if the dog was able to be rescued.

An investigation is currently ongoing as to what caused this fire.

News10 will update this story as additional information becomes available.