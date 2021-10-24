‘Hounds of Halloween’ takes over Downtown Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There were plenty of treats in downtown Albany for this year’s “Hounds of Halloween” event. Around 150 dogs, dressed in their best costumes, made their way around the block trick or treating.

“Hounds of Halloween” is run by the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID). They featured a dog costume contest, and the public got to vote on their favorites. “It’s really a fun event,” said Rick Ackley. “When they first started doing it, it was much smaller than it is now. Now it’s pretty much all of downtown and there’s a lot of dogs of different breeds, which is always exciting!”

All this fun is for a good cause. The proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit the Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society.

Over a dozen local businesses participated in the event, giving canines some unique treats along the way. The event celebrated the Halloween season and the dog-friendly atmosphere of the establishments downtown.

“We have several business that allow dogs on their patios, they love food bowls and water bowls out for their puppies,” said Georgette Steffens, the BID’s executive director. “It’s a great opportunity to come down and support those local businesses that are really canine friendly.”