‘Hounds of Halloween’ dog costume contest returning to downtown Albany

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Dog costume contest

Participants from the 2019 “Hounds of Halloween” costume contest (credit: Fazioli Photography)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Get out your dog’s favorite costume because the “Hounds of Halloween” dog trick-or-treating and costume contest is returning to downtown Albany this year. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participating dogs and their humans will wear their spookiest costumes for the Costumed Canine Contest and stop by participating businesses in downtown Albany for Halloween treats. Photographers will be around to take each dog’s photo for the contest throughout the day. Winners will be determined by public voting through the Downtown Albany BID’s Facebook page after the event. 

Registration and costume contest photos will take place at The Olde English Pub and Pantry’s garden patio and The Olde English Downtown Dog Park.

  • (credit: Fazioli Photography)
  • (credit: Fazioli Photography)
  • (credit: Fazioli Photography)
  • (credit: Fazioli Photography)

Tickets for the event are $5 in advance via Eventbrite or $10 on Saturday. Advance sales close at noon on October 22.  All proceeds will benefit the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

A map of trick-or-treat stops will be provided. The first 300 registered attendees will receive a limited edition Hounds of Halloween trick-or-treat bag. 

 Participating businesses include: 

  • B. Lodge & Company
  • Banh Mi 47
  • Bombshell Hair & Beauty Studio
  • Broadway Plaza Liquor
  • Cider Belly Doughnuts
  • Dawn’s Victory Sports Cafe
  • Discover Albany Visitors Center
  • The Enchanted Florist of Albany
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites Albany Downtown
  • Fort Orange General Store
  • Fresh & Fly Clothing
  • Loch & Quay
  • The Olde English Pub & Pantry
  • Stacks Espresso Bar
  • Wizard Burger

Free parking is available on the street and at the Quackenbush Garage and Riverfront Garage.

