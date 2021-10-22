‘Hounds of Halloween’ dog costume contest returning to downtown Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Get out your dog’s favorite costume because the “Hounds of Halloween” dog trick-or-treating and costume contest is returning to downtown Albany this year. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participating dogs and their humans will wear their spookiest costumes for the Costumed Canine Contest and stop by participating businesses in downtown Albany for Halloween treats. Photographers will be around to take each dog’s photo for the contest throughout the day. Winners will be determined by public voting through the Downtown Albany BID’s Facebook page after the event.

Registration and costume contest photos will take place at The Olde English Pub and Pantry’s garden patio and The Olde English Downtown Dog Park.

(credit: Fazioli Photography)

Tickets for the event are $5 in advance via Eventbrite or $10 on Saturday. Advance sales close at noon on October 22. All proceeds will benefit the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

A map of trick-or-treat stops will be provided. The first 300 registered attendees will receive a limited edition Hounds of Halloween trick-or-treat bag.

Participating businesses include:

B. Lodge & Company

Banh Mi 47

Bombshell Hair & Beauty Studio

Broadway Plaza Liquor

Cider Belly Doughnuts

Dawn’s Victory Sports Cafe

Discover Albany Visitors Center

The Enchanted Florist of Albany

Fairfield Inn & Suites Albany Downtown

Fort Orange General Store

Fresh & Fly Clothing

Loch & Quay

The Olde English Pub & Pantry

Stacks Espresso Bar

Wizard Burger

Free parking is available on the street and at the Quackenbush Garage and Riverfront Garage.