Hot Harry’s Fresh Burritos celebrating Cinco de Mayo with fun giveaways

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – If you’re a burrito fan and love Hot Harry’s Fresh Burritos, then Cinco de Mayo is your day! To celebrate, each Hot Harry’s store will be giving away limited edition Hot Harry’s / Cinco de Mayo t-shirts to the first 100 customers starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Harry’s says all customers from Monday, May 3 until Sunday, May 9 can also enter to win a free burrito each week for a year. Ten winners will be chosen per store for a total combined count of 3,120 burritos to be given away over the year.

“We’re very excited to bring back this Cinco de Mayo promotion as way to give back to our loyal customers that have continued to support us during the pandemic” said Samir Abdallah, President of Hot Harry’s.

Cinco de Mayo— the fifth of May—commemorates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War (1861-1867).

Hot Harry’s Locations:

Massachusetts – 37 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 413-448-6155

Mon.-Sat. 8AM -9PM, Sun. 11AM- 8PM

Massachusetts – 724 Tyler Street, Pittsfield, MA 413-448-2220

Mon. – Sat. 9AM-9PM, Sun. 10AM – 9PM

Massachusetts – 403 Main Street, Dalton, MA 413-300-0028

Sun. – Sat. 10AM-8PM

New York – 596 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY, 518-477-5500

Sun. – Sat. 10AM-8PM