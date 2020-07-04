Hot dog champs repeat as NYC marks virus-dampened July 4

Competitive eater Miki Sudo, second right, eats a women’s world record of 48 and a half hot dogs to win the women’s division of the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus put a damper on this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in New York, but some things stayed the same.

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions at Saturday’s Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest. Chestnut downed 75 wieners and buns in 10 minutes and Sudo downed 48 1/2 in a competition that took place at an undisclosed location with no in-person spectators.

Both hot dog totals were world records. New York City’s July 4 festivities were to be capped by a televised fireworks display over the Empire State Building.

