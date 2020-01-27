Hot Chocolate Hop this Friday night in Downtown Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Troy Night Out will be serving up something special for hot chocolate lovers this Friday.

The City is beginning the 2020 season with a Hot Chocolate Hop featuring unique hot chocolate recipes from several downtown businesses from 5-9 p.m.

Hot chocolate recipes being offered include a warm lavender hot chocolate at Funcycled and boozy hot chocolate recipes at Browns Brewing Company, Nighthawks and Plumb Oyster Bar.

Hudson-Chatham Winery will have a pop-up area at Bacchus Wood-Fired and will be serving red wine hot chocolate. Multiple locations will be having other food/drink specials and entertainment.

Limited edition Troy mugs with a free hot chocolate will be available at Troy Cloth & Paper.

Troy Night Out happens the last Friday of every month. For more information visit the Troy Night Out website or call/email Joyce Chan at 518-279-7997/joyce.chan@troybid.org.