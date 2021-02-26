Hospitalizations from COVID-19 lowest since December

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State dropped to 5,626, the lowest since December 12, 2020.

According to the Governor’s Office, the single-day positivity rate dropped to 2.82%, the lowest since November 21, and the 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.22 percent, the lowest since November 26.

Cuomo said, “New Yorkers need to continue social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands. We wear masks not just to protect ourselves, but to protect each other, and that spirit will get us through the coming months as we work to beat the COVID beast.”

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 291,189

– 291,189 Total Positive – 8,204

– 8,204 Percent Positive – 2.82%

– 2.82% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.22%

– 3.22% Patient Hospitalization – 5,626 (-77)

– 5,626 (-77) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -529

– -529 Patients Newly Admitted – 697

– 697 Hospital Counties – 53

– 53 Number ICU – 1,132 (+8)

– 1,132 (+8) Number ICU with Intubation – 771 (-3)

– 771 (-3) Total Discharges – 144,991 (+669)

– 144,991 (+669) Deaths – 95

– 95 Total Deaths – 38,321

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 156 0.01% 34% Central New York 70 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 214 0.02% 41% Long Island 944 0.03% 34% Mid-Hudson 577 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 93 0.02% 37% New York City 3,193 0.04% 31% North Country 64 0.02% 57% Southern Tier 114 0.02% 47% Western New York 201 0.01% 38% Statewide 5,626 0.03% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 249 201 22% Central New York 262 174 34% Finger Lakes 397 269 36% Long Island 865 690 22% Mid-Hudson 679 401 42% Mohawk Valley 127 86 31% New York City 2,633 2,035 22% North Country 59 37 44% Southern Tier 126 68 44% Western New York 545 318 39% Statewide 5,942 4,279 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 2.02% 1.95% 1.86% Central New York 1.08% 1.05% 1.03% Finger Lakes 2.22% 2.11% 2.00% Long Island 4.10% 4.17% 4.08% Mid-Hudson 4.18% 4.21% 4.10% Mohawk Valley 1.92% 1.95% 1.82% New York City 4.35% 4.37% 4.20% North Country 3.39% 3.18% 2.81% Southern Tier 0.71% 0.74% 0.74% Western New York 2.31% 2.03% 1.93% Statewide 3.36% 3.34% 3.22%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Bronx 5.62% 5.96% 5.78% Brooklyn 4.72% 4.77% 4.72% Manhattan 2.80% 2.92% 2.88% Queens 4.85% 4.99% 4.80% Staten Island 4.62% 4.74% 4.62%

Of the 1,614,724 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 20,683 63 Allegany 2,878 9 Broome 14,637 116 Cattaraugus 4,363 12 Cayuga 5,345 12 Chautauqua 7,268 11 Chemung 6,420 12 Chenango 2,410 13 Clinton 3,530 23 Columbia 3,368 8 Cortland 3,140 28 Delaware 1,486 8 Dutchess 22,088 120 Erie 64,689 275 Essex 1,332 4 Franklin 2,027 19 Fulton 3,289 17 Genesee 4,378 6 Greene 2,622 13 Hamilton 281 2 Herkimer 4,539 5 Jefferson 4,743 19 Lewis 2,050 4 Livingston 3,515 31 Madison 3,817 11 Monroe 52,245 123 Montgomery 3,149 12 Nassau 146,727 742 Niagara 15,194 38 NYC 703,170 4,419 Oneida 19,629 46 Onondaga 32,224 73 Ontario 5,750 19 Orange 36,556 222 Orleans 2,439 6 Oswego 5,969 13 Otsego 2,311 4 Putnam 8,271 27 Rensselaer 8,935 33 Rockland 38,265 127 Saratoga 11,844 48 Schenectady 10,765 25 Schoharie 1,187 4 Schuyler 859 2 Seneca 1,589 15 St. Lawrence 5,439 56 Steuben 5,478 15 Suffolk 160,967 675 Sullivan 4,715 26 Tioga 2,788 9 Tompkins 3,435 8 Ulster 9,940 42 Warren 2,819 12 Washington 2,320 25 Wayne 4,433 8 Westchester 106,611 482 Wyoming 2,792 7 Yates 1,011 0

Yesterday, 95 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,321. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: