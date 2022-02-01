The town hall will be live-streamed above at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As we approach the two-year mark of COVID-19 in New York, we’re getting a real-time status check of how our largest local hospitals are handling the pandemic. Through a town hall approach, we are speaking with the leaders of seven hospital groups about the challenges they have overcome, the lessons they have learned and how they are preparing for what comes next.

It is an open and candid conversation to better help prepare patients on what to expect if they have to head to the hospital. From capacity and staffing challenges to research and resources, our panel will cover the gamut of what it’s like inside their facilities.

Guests

Albany Medical Center: Dr. Dennis McKenna, President and CEO

St. Peter’s Health Partners: Dr. Thea Dalfino, Chief Medical Officer for SPHP Acute Care

Ellis Medicine: Dr. David M. Liebers, Infectious Disease Specialist and Vice President of Medical Affairs

Glens Falls Hospital: Dr. Geoffrey Serfilippi, Intensivist and Co-Director of Intensive Care Unit

Saratoga Hospital: Dr. David Mastrianni, Senior Vice President of Saratoga Hospital Medical Group

St. Mary’s Healthcare: Dr. William Mayer, Chief Medical Officer

Nathan Littauer: Dr. Frederick Goldberg, Chief Medical Officer

You can view 'Hospital Town Hall: COVID-19 in the Capital Region' on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.