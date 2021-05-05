Hospital staff donate $20k to honor nurse killed in accident

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Staff at Glens Falls Hospital have contributed $20,000 to a trust fund in memory of a nurse who was tragically killed in January. Hospital officials say the plans to raise money and honor nurse Kristin Stevenson’s legacy aren’t going to stop at the $20,000 milestone.

All of the money donated has gone to the Landon Del Toro Education Fund – which will help Stevenson’s only child, Landon, with future education expenses.

The plans for the fund don’t stop at $20,000. Dr. Christopher Mason, President of the Glens Falls Hospital Medical Staff, has challenged all staff members to contribute and aims to at least double the investment in Landon’s future. He said:

“Today the GFH Medical Staff is proud to present Landon with this check for $20,000 to help fund his future education. And also today, we challenge all members of the Medical Staff to step up and make a personal contribution to the fund. Our goal is to at least double this $20,000 in memory of Kristin and to help ensure Landon’s future.”

Local financial firm, Legacy Planning Partners, has stepped in to manage the fund.