Hospital staff donate $20k to honor nurse killed in accident

News
Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Staff at Glens Falls Hospital have contributed $20,000 to a trust fund in memory of a nurse who was tragically killed in January. Hospital officials say the plans to raise money and honor nurse Kristin Stevenson’s legacy aren’t going to stop at the $20,000 milestone.

All of the money donated has gone to the Landon Del Toro Education Fund – which will help Stevenson’s only child, Landon, with future education expenses.

The plans for the fund don’t stop at $20,000. Dr. Christopher Mason, President of the Glens Falls Hospital Medical Staff, has challenged all staff members to contribute and aims to at least double the investment in Landon’s future. He said:

“Today the GFH Medical Staff is proud to present Landon with this check for $20,000 to help fund his future education. And also today, we challenge all members of the Medical Staff to step up and make a personal contribution to the fund. Our goal is to at least double this $20,000 in memory of Kristin and to help ensure Landon’s future.”

Local financial firm, Legacy Planning Partners, has stepped in to manage the fund.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire