ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-It’s a behemoth that time, weather and even a day’s long fire could not kill.

Yet, the wheels of change for Albany’s most prominent eyesore are now in motion.

At least that’s what Barry Simon is praying for. “I’m 68. So, I’ve been looking at it for 68 years,” said Simon.

Simon’s family has owned the empty lot next to the vacant Central Warehouse since the 1930’s. Back then, it was a lumber yard and coal supply business.

After the warehouse’s former owner recently lost the property due to back taxes, Albany County now has a proposal from a new potential owner, Redburn Development, which is pairing up with Columbia Development for the proposed 68-million-dollar project.

In their bid submitted to the county, Redburn’s concept includes residential spaces in the upper floors. Room for parking below, with the first floor being open for retail. Redburn says the lower floor could provide a future spot for Huck Finn’s furniture store.

The proposal contemplates moving Huck Finn’s much-loved playland to one of three existing parking lots connected to the Corning Preserve and the under-construction Skyway.

The proposal now moves to the Albany County Legislature for consideration.“What we are going to do next is, in our committees at the end of the month, we are going to consider it. And we are going to look at it, review it, and make sure that everything is in hand and acceptable. But again, the key thing here is the progress that we are making at this site,” said Andrew Joyce, Chair of the Albany County Legislature.

Barry told me he had not been contacted by Redburn. But he’s hoping that he can play a role in the project somehow.