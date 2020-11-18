Hope 7 prepares to give Thanksgiving meal baskets to families in need

A lot of events have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the annual Equinox Thanksgiving community dinner will go on but in a different setting. (NEWS10)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Food insecurity has been hitting Capital Region communities hard. Food banks have been grappling with increased demand and working to provide families with a Thanksgiving meal.

It’s nothing new for Hope 7 who, in addition to operating a food pantry, provides Thanksgiving meal baskets to needy families who live on Troy’s east side and in Wynantskill every year. Thanksgiving baskets will be handed out curbside with the help of volunteers on November 22 and 23.

At the beginning of the pandemic Executive Director Michael Finocchi, said Hope 7’s food pantry was having difficulty keeping up with the demand. Because they provide people with meals for three days, they had to limit the pantry’s operating hours. Demand decreased for a while, but has recently started to increase again, Finocchi said.

Hope 7 provided a Thanksgiving meal for 137 families last year, according to their website. Approximately 100 families have signed up for the program this year. Finocchi said with the unpredictability of the coronavirus pandemic he expects that number could double before the holiday.

Their food pantry gets restocked by the Regional Foodbank of Northeastern New York but they also stock personal care items. Hope 7 accepts donations for their food pantry but like many other non-profits struggling, they are in need of cash donations.

Social distancing regulations keep them from being able to have volunteers in their building but Finocchi said they always need volunteers for their food pantry.

Interview with Hope 7 Executive Director Michael Finocchi