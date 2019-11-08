Hope 7 Family Adoption Program

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Hope 7 is in need of sponsors for its annual Christmas program. The program helps bring Christmas to families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it.

Out of 110 families they were hoping to get adopted, they still have 40 families in need of a sponsor(s), according to coordinator Sherri Capparello.

Hope 7 also needs donations for its “Santa Shop.” The free shop makes toys available to assist an additional 50 families and will run the third week of December.

Their Christmas family adoption program is one of the many ways Hope 7 provides assistance to disadvantaged families in Troy and Wynantskill. They also have a food pantry that provides 210 families with food every month, an after school program and summer camp.

Free Thanksgiving baskets will be given away to 135 families on November 26th. The baskets provide everything for families to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal including a gift card for a turkey.

If you would like to sponsor a family email Sherri Capparello at hope7.sherri@gmail.com. Unwrapped toys for the “Santa Shop” can be dropped off at the Hope 7 Community Center located at 596 Pawling Ave. in Troy any weekday between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.