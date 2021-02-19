Hoosick Street lane closure this weekend

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, the westbound lane of Hoosick Street will close so crews can do water line work. The lane would be closed from Oakwood Avenue and 8th Street.

Work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and be completed by 3:30 p.m. Drivers will have to merge into a single lane before entering the Collar City Bridge / Route 7.

8th Street between Hoosick and Rensselaer will be closed, anyone who lives on the street will be able to access their home.

Vehicles will detour from 8th Street to Rensselaer Street to 10th Street. North and southbound traffic on 8th Street (south of Hoosick Street) will not be impacted.