Hoosick FD responds to tractor-trailer accident on Rt. 7

News
Posted: / Updated:

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Hoosick Fire Department responded to a tractor-trailer accident on Route 7 Tuesday morning. The accident happened near Creative Custom Woodcraft in Hoosick Falls.

The Hoosick Fire Department said all lanes of traffic remained open while they worked to clear the scene in a Facebook post at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Pictures of the scene show the tractor-trailer went off the road into the ditch. No injuries were reported.

NEWS10 reached out to the Hoosick Fire Department for more information and will update this story if we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

