Hoosick Falls woman arrested after hitting officer with car

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Hoosick Falls woman has been arrested after “knocking an officer to the ground” while driving away from an attempted arrest. Lecia Edghill, 41, allegedly struck the officer with her vehicle after police attempted to exercise an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a prior assault charge.

An additional warrant for second degree assault of a police officer was issued and Edghill was taken into custody on April 29.

She is currently facing the following charges:

Assault on a police officer

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to comply

Resisting arrest

Obstructing governmental administration

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Expired registration

Edghill was arraigned in Hoosick Falls Village Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail. She is due to appear at of Rensselaer County Court at a later date.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries following the incident.