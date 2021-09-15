Hoosick Falls St Patrick’s Parade and Irish Festival will be Saturday, September 18

Hoosick Falls St Patrick’s Parade and Irish Festival

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, September 18 at 1 p.m., Hoosick Falls will be having their Hoosick Half-Way Hooley St. Patrick’s Parade and Irish Festival.

The parade will start at Wood Park in Hoosick Falls and travel on Main Street, then John Street, then Church Street to the point and back down Main Street.

After the parade, the Hoosick Falls Irish Festival will begin at Wood Park with food and music.

Bands playing:

  • Taconic Pipe Band
  • The Albany Pipe Band
  • The Galloway Galiec The Fyfe’s and Drums of Olde Saratoga
  • The Festia Band
  • Brattleboro Post #5 Legion Band
  • The Yankee Doodle Band

Food provided by:

  • Bistro 42
  • Moose Kaboose
  • UNIHOG with a cash bar with beer, wine, and cider.

Other Irish Festival locations

  • Byte which will feature Irish Mike Yates before and after the parade
  • The Eagles Club with the band Full Tilt from 2-6 PM
  • The Sand Bar will hold the Celtic Games
  • A test of strength for Lads and Lassies
  • The Hoosick Falls Country Club will feature Dublin Train Wreck at 4:00 PM.
  • UNIHOG will have the band Oobleck from 2-6 P.M
  • The Hoosick Township Historical Society will feature a concert on the lawn with celtic music from Man O’ War. at 2:00 PM

For more information or to enter contact Kevin O’Malley at 518-894-5035 or check out their Facebook page.

