HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2022 Hoosick Falls’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Festival has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 19, said officials after last Saturday’s snowstorm cancelation.

Organizers said the parade will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Wood Park and will travel down Main Street, John Street, Willard Street, and back down Main. Following the parade is the Irish Festival, which will be held at the Hoosick Armory.

For more information on the Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Fest, contact Kevin O’Malley. He can be reached at (518) 894-5035 or at hoosickkid@gmail.com.