HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another class C match up going down between Hoosick Falls/Tamarac and Watervliet.

Friday night was full of sparks for Hoosick Falls or more specifically starting quarterback Will Sparks. In the second quarter Sparks faked a hand off and took it himself 85 yards to the house for a touchdown, that put them up 28-0 at the half.

Then in the third quarter Sparks showed off his playmaking ability on defense. He came up with a big interception and returned it for a touchdown, and Hoosick Falls kept their foot on the gas the rest of the way and come away with the 44-0 win.